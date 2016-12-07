BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Diageo Plc :
* Under agreement Diageo has increased its financial support to beneficiaries of Thalidomide trust through a one-off payment of 27 mln stg
* Net of tax charge to discontinued operations in half-yearly income statement will be approximately 60 mln stg
* Reached agreement with trustees of Thalidomide trust, Trust's national advisory council, co's financial support will increase by 45 mln stg
* Cash payments made to UK Thalidomide trust in second half of F17 are expected to be approximately 40 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.