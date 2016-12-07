Dec 7 TransCanada Corp

* TransCanada to proceed with $655 million Saddle West natural gas project

* TransCanada Corp - Saddle West expansion project will include addition of five compressor units at existing station sites and new metering facilities

* Expansion will increase total natural gas transportation capacity on northwest portion of system by about 355 mmcf/d

* Application to construct and operate expansion project will be filed with national energy board in Q3 of 2017

* Construction of expansion project is expected to start in 2018

* TransCanada Corp - project is expected to be in service in 2019.

* TransCanada Corp - Saddle West expansion project will include 29 kilometres of 36-inch pipeline looping of existing mainlines