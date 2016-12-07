Dec 7 Gcl Newenergy Holdings Ltd :

* Cinda financial leasing shall purchase shanggao leased assets at a consideration rmb120 million

* Pursuant to shanggao finance lease agreements, group agreed to pay cinda financial leasing a finance lease service fee of rmb5.8 million

* Pursuant to meng finance lease agreements, group agreed to pay cinda financial leasing a finance lease service fee of rmb8.6 million

* Group entered into shanggao finance lease agreements, pursuant to which cinda financial leasing shall purchase from unit shanggao leased assets

* Cinda financial leasing shall purchase meng leased assets at a consideration of rmb180 million

