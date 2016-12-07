Dec 7 Gcl Newenergy Holdings Ltd :
* Cinda financial leasing shall purchase shanggao leased
assets at a consideration rmb120 million
* Pursuant to shanggao finance lease agreements, group
agreed to pay cinda financial leasing a finance lease service
fee of rmb5.8 million
* Pursuant to meng finance lease agreements, group agreed to
pay cinda financial leasing a finance lease service fee of
rmb8.6 million
* Group entered into shanggao finance lease agreements,
pursuant to which cinda financial leasing shall purchase from
unit shanggao leased assets
* Cinda financial leasing shall purchase meng leased assets
at a consideration of rmb180 million
