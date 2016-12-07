BRIEF-Viacom sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20per share
Dec 7 Heliospectra AB (Publ) :
* Exercises over-allotment option
* Earns about 107 million Swedish crowns ($11.75 million) in oversubscribed rights issue
* Exercises over-allotment option amounting to about 16 million crowns
