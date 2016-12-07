Dec 7 Mylan NV :
* Mylan NV - announced restructuring programs in certain
locations
* Company is currently developing details of cost reduction
initiatives, including workforce actions
* Mylan NV -restructuring programs in locations representing
initial steps in series of actions that are anticipated to
streamline its operations globally
* Mylan NV - currently developing details of cost reduction
initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential
restructuring activities
* Mylan NV - as part of process, co anticipates that less
than 10 percent of its global workforce may be impacted across
all geographies and businesses
Source text: (bit.ly/2gjWMHe)
