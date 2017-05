Dec 7 Bats Global Markets Inc :

* Bats Global Markets Inc - for November reached 11.7% U.S. Options market share with "strong single-leg equity options market share" of 18.5%

* Bats Global Markets Inc - recording more than $121.5 billion of notional value per day touched by bats markets in November

* Bats reports solid volume across asset classes in November

* Bats Global Markets Inc - "retaining its position as largest european stock exchange with 22.1% market share" in nov