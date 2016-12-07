BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 EQT Mid Market
* Says has agreed to acquire Fertin Pharma from the Bagger-Sorensen family
* Says the Bagger-Sorensen family will reinvest part of their proceeds and will following the transaction own 30 percent of the company
* The Company is an independent B2B developer and manufacturer of medicated chewing gum Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.