Anand Trivedi, director (marketing) of mmtc limited has been placed under suspension w.e.f. December 06, 2016. Source text [MMTC Ltd has informed BSE that in terms of communication received from the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri Anand Trivedi, Director (Marketing) of MMTC Limited has been placed under suspension w.e.f. December 06, 2016]