BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Bank Of India Ltd
* CEO says " risk to inflation trajectory was major reason for a pause since base effect for cpi would be unfavourable from december onwards"
* CEO says inadequate deployment avenues would lead to range bound movement in yields
* CEO says "MSS bonds worth rs.6 lakh crore would ensure orderly liquidity management and is in line with liquidity neutral stance"
* CEO says policy had a cautious tone highlighting inflation risks due to unfavorable base effect and rise in crude and commodity prices
* CEO says "tone of policy is a bit hawkish"
* CEO says "RBI decision to withdraw CRR on incremental deposits is a welcome move" Source text: [Policy had a cautious tone highlighting inflation risks due to unfavorable base effect and rise in crude and commodity prices The decision to keep policy rates unchanged took the markets by surprise as a 25 bps cut was the consensus view. Risk to inflation trajectory was the major reason for a pause since base effect for CPI would be unfavourable from December onwards]
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.