Dec 7 Bank Of India Ltd

* CEO says " risk to inflation trajectory was major reason for a pause since base effect for cpi would be unfavourable from december onwards"

* CEO says inadequate deployment avenues would lead to range bound movement in yields

* CEO says "MSS bonds worth rs.6 lakh crore would ensure orderly liquidity management and is in line with liquidity neutral stance"

* CEO says policy had a cautious tone highlighting inflation risks due to unfavorable base effect and rise in crude and commodity prices

* CEO says "tone of policy is a bit hawkish"

* CEO says "RBI decision to withdraw CRR on incremental deposits is a welcome move" Source text: [Policy had a cautious tone highlighting inflation risks due to unfavorable base effect and rise in crude and commodity prices The decision to keep policy rates unchanged took the markets by surprise as a 25 bps cut was the consensus view. Risk to inflation trajectory was the major reason for a pause since base effect for CPI would be unfavourable from December onwards]

