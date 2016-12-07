Dec 7 Nitesh Estates Ltd :

* Nitesh Estates, promoter of Nitesh Residency Hotels Pvt Ltd , has transferred 16 million equity shares of NRHPL to another promoter Nitesh Shetty

* Consequent to the transfer of shares, NRHPL will not be an associate company with immediate effect Source text: (bit.ly/2gBSfh1) Further company coverage: