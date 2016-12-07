BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Dec 7 Crompton Greaves Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 14.95 billion rupees
* Says co will continue to identify new buyers for sale of overseas power T&D businesses in near future
* Consol Sept quarter net loss 104.1 million rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 105.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gBRNiQ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: