Dec 7 Crompton Greaves Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 14.95 billion rupees

* Says co will continue to identify new buyers for sale of overseas power T&D businesses in near future

* Consol Sept quarter net loss 104.1 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 105.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gBRNiQ Further company coverage: