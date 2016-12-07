Dec 7 Starbucks Corp :
* Starbucks Corp - projects 10 percent revenue growth, 15-20
percent EPS growth and mid-single digit comp growth annually
* Starbucks Corp - plans to open approximately 12,000 new
stores globally by 2021
* Starbucks Corp - remains on track to open more than 5,000
stores in China by 2021 and expects market will eclipse that in
U.S. Over time
* Starbucks Corp - over next 5 years, Starbucks expects its
channel development segment will generate an incremental $1
billion in revenue
* Starbucks presents its five-year plan for strong global
growth fueled by a robust pipeline of innovation at
biennial investor conference
