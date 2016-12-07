Dec 7 Corestem Inc:
* Kadimastem Ltd - announced signing of memorandum of
understanding with Korean company Corestem, for broad strategic
collaboration between companies
* Kadimastem - Corestem to be granted exclusive license for
commercialization of company's ALS, diabetes products in
Asia-Pacific region
* Kadimastem - Kadimastem will become a shareholder of
Corestem by investing $1m in a similar investment mechanism
* Kadimastem - under collaboration agreement, companies will
conduct clinical trials on Kadimastem's product, astrorx, in
Korea and Asia-Pacific region
* Kadimastem - upon signing final agreement, Corestem will
invest $7m in Kadimastem
* Kadimastem - company plans to commence its phase I/IIA
clinical trial (safety and efficacy of product in humans) in
mid-2017
