Dec 7 U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA says takes steps to improve hearing aid accessibility

* U.S. FDA - under new guidance, FDA will continue to enforce medical evaluation requirement for prospective hearing aid users under 18

* FDA says issued guidance to improve hearing aid accessibility is effective immediately

* FDA-Under it's hearing aid regulations, hearing aid labeling must include info about medical conditions that should be evaluated by licensed physician

* FDA-Intends to address PCAST,NAS recommendations for framework for over-the-counter hearing aids without requirement for consultation with credentialed dispenser

* FDA - issues guidance document explaining doesn't intend to enforce requirement individuals 18, up receive medical evaluation before buying most hearing aids

* U.S. FDA- announces commitment to consider creating category of over-the-counter hearing aids

* U.S. FDA- requires information and instructions about hearing aids be provided to consumers before any purchase from a licensed hearing aid dispenser Source text for Eikon: