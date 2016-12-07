Dec 7 Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S
* Sale of shares in Nordic Waterproofing holding A/S
* ABG Sundal Collier AB and Carnegie Investment Bank AB have
been retained to explore the opportunity to sell shares in
Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S
* The shares are owned by funds advised by Axcel A/S and by
KIRKBI Invest A/S
* Axcel's current holding amounts to 6,800,680 shares and
KIRKBI's current holding amounts to 1,199,514 shares,
representing 28.2% and 5.0% respectively of the total number of
shares and votes in Nordic Waterproofing
* The price per share in the Placing will be determined
through an accelerated bookbuilding process.
