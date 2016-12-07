European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 7 Advini SA :
* Through its subsidiary Antoine Moueix Proprietes, Advini acquires the totality of Chateau Patache d'Aux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
PARIS, May 18 French food group Danone said it banked on synergies from its acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave and on a one billion euro cost-cutting plan to lift its recurring operating margin above 16 percent of sales in 2020.