* Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from
ongoing phase 2 studies of Luspatercept in Myelodysplastic
Syndromes at 58th annual meeting of American Society of
Hematology
* Acceleron Pharma Inc says preliminary data in esa naïve
and rs- patients are encouraging
* Acceleron Pharma - Preliminary results show that treatment
with investigational drug Luspatercept increases hemoglobin
* Acceleron Pharma-Results also show treatment with
investigational drug achieves durable transfusion independence
in patients with lower risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes
