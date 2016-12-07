Dec 7 Acelity Holdings Inc:

* Acelity Holdings Inc files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

* Acelity Holdings Inc says in light of current public market conditions, co has determined not to proceed with the proposed IPO

* Acelity Holdings Inc had filed for IPO of up to $100 million in Aug 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2h7lM5q] Further company coverage: [Acelity Holdings Inc]