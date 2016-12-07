BRIEF-Erytech Pharma cash balance of 30.5 million euros as of March 31, 2017
* REPORTED POSITIVE PHASE 2B DATA FROM FRENCH MULTI-CENTER STUDY OF ERYASPASE FOR TREATMENT OF METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER
Dec 7 Acelity Holdings Inc:
* Acelity Holdings Inc files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
* Acelity Holdings Inc says in light of current public market conditions, co has determined not to proceed with the proposed IPO
* Acelity Holdings Inc had filed for IPO of up to $100 million in Aug 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2h7lM5q] Further company coverage: [Acelity Holdings Inc]
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019