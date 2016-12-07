Dec 7 Ancora Advisors Llc :
* sent a letter to the board of directors of Edgewater on
December 5, 2016
* request Edgewater's board immediately replace 4 existing
directors with four Ancora director representatives
* says to Edgewater "believe at this point a proxy contest
is a foregone conclusion"
* request Edgewater's board to immediately non-renew
employment agreements of Shirley Singleton and David Clancey
-SEC Filing
* says "encourage" Edgewater to look internally for a
replacement for Edgewater's ceo Shirley
* not opposed to Shirley remaining on Edgewater's board if
co's representatives,Tim Whelan,Stephen Bova represent majority
of board of directos
