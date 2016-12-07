Dec 7 Moody's:
* Moody's says sharp deterioration in fiscal and external
position underpin Mongolia's Caa1 rating, despite strong
medium-term growth potential
* Banks' credit profiles are under pressure,expect continued
deterioration in asset quality,liquidity,capitalization in next
few months
* Expects real GDP growth to average zero this year, before
picking up modestly to 1.0% in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018
* Success in securing bilateral, multilateral support would
stabilize government's liquidity & economy's external positions
for a period
* Expect very large fiscal deficits to remain in 2017 and
2018
