European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 7 Big Lots Inc
* On December 7, 2016, David Campisi, president and chief executive officer, entered into a 10B5-1 plan - SEC filing
* Plan provides for a third-party broker to sell common shares of Co that Campisi may acquire
* Says Campisi may acquire the common shares if certain awards vest, which is anticipated to occur in March of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.