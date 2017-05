Dec 7 Ciber Inc :

* Ciber Inc - impact of consent to reduce availability block to provide additional liquidity of about $3.0 million on Dec 1, about $2.5 million from Dec. 2, 2016

* Ciber Inc - on Dec. 1, 2016 co obtained a consent from Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility