European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 7 Chevron Corp :
* Says 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays
* Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017
* Chevron Corp - combination of lower spending and growth in production revenues supports overall objective of becoming cash balanced in 2017
* Included in 2017 program are $4.7 billion of planned affiliate expenditures.
* Spending for 2017 targets shorter-cycle time, high-return investments and completing major projects under construction
* "over 70 percent of our planned upstream investment program is expected to generate production within two years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.