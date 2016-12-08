Dec 8 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
:
* Announces proposed issuance of U.S.$1.44 billion 4.95%
non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares
* Each offshore preference share will be issued and fully
paid in u.s. Dollars and is denoted with a paid up value of
u.s.$20
* Offshore preference shares will have a par value of RMB100
each
* Expects the net proceeds raised from offshore preference
shares issuance, after expenses , to be approximately RMB9.85
billion
* Net proceeds raised will be used to replenish bank's
additional tier 1 capital
* Application has been made to Hong Kong stock exchange for
listing of, and permission to deal in, offshore preference
shares
