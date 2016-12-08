Dec 8 Kiadis Pharma NV :

* Arthur Lahr will join co on Jan 1, 2017 as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) designate

* Dr. Rüdiger will hand over his responsibilities as CEO on April 1, 2017 as part of a planned and thoroughly executed succession plan