Dec 8 Bharti Airtel Ltd :

* says launched two new bundled packs for its prepaid customers with free voice calling and substantial data benefits

* offers free voice calls to anywhere in India

* to offer 1GB 4G data along with free local/std calls to any network in India for 345 rupees

* says 145-rupee pack to offer 300 MB 4G data along with free local/std Airtel-to-Airtel calls Source text: Airtel offers free voice calls to anywhere in India Introduces two new bundled packs offering great value with best-in-class mobile experience. Rs 145 pack offers 300 MB 4G data along with free Local/STD Airtel-to-Airtel calls. Rs 345 pack offers 1GB 4G data along with free Local/STD calls to any network in India. Airtel has been consistently rated as the fastest 4G network in India Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)