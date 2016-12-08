Dec 8 Soitec SA :
* Consolidated H1'17 revenues came to 112.1 million euros ($120.65 million), a 3 pct
increase (+4 pct at constant exchange rates), compared with previous financial year
* H1'17 current operating income came to 9.4 million euros, compared with a current
operating income of 7.9 million euros in the previous financial year
* H1 net profit 3.1 million euros versus loss of 42.8 million euros year ago
* Outlook FY'17: low single-digit revenue growth at constant exchange rates and H2'17 EBITDA
margin for electronics in the same order of magnitude as H1'17 (16.5 pct)
* Beyond FY'17, further sales and EBITDA gradual increase is expected
($1 = 0.9291 euros)
