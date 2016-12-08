BRIEF-Becton Dickinson updates on redemption notices for its certain notes
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
Dec 8 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Successfully completes a 10 million euros ($10.76 million) private placement with US and EU investors
* Issues 793,877 shares Source text: bit.ly/2hmF4k2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
