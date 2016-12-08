Dec 8 Orexo AB

* Orexo appeal Zubsolv US district court decision

* In the decision, the district court held that Orexo's `996 patent is valid and infringed by Actavis, and that Orexo's `330 patent is invalid

* Orexo believes that the District Court committed reversible legal and factual errors in reaching its decision on the validity of the `330 patent

* Orexo has therefore appealed the District Court's decision relating to the validity of the `330 patent to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

* Says generally, the Federal Circuit takes about one year from the district court decision to render a ruling on the appeal