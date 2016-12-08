BRIEF-Becton Dickinson updates on redemption notices for its certain notes
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
Dec 8 Orexo AB
* Orexo appeal Zubsolv US district court decision
* In the decision, the district court held that Orexo's `996 patent is valid and infringed by Actavis, and that Orexo's `330 patent is invalid
* Orexo believes that the District Court committed reversible legal and factual errors in reaching its decision on the validity of the `330 patent
* Orexo has therefore appealed the District Court's decision relating to the validity of the `330 patent to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
* Says generally, the Federal Circuit takes about one year from the district court decision to render a ruling on the appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
