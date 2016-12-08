Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
Dec 8 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* Launches flagship product Corporate Advantage in Asia Pacific
* Launch in Hong Kong and Singapore in December, followed by China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2h5S9yL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.