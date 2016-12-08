Dec 8 Australian competition and consumer commission (ACCC)

* Federal court dismissed proceedings brought by ACCC against Woolworths Ltd

* "Federal court ruled that Woolworths' requests for these payments were not unconscionable within the meaning of the Australian consumer law"

* Had alleged that Woolworths had engaged in unconscionable conduct in its dealing with a large number of its suppliers through its "mind the gap" scheme

* Took action as we considered that Woolworths' behaviour went well beyond hard commercial bargaining and is not consistent with business and community values