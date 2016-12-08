BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc appoints Harold N. Anumihe as country manager/CEO
* Says board has approved appointment of Harold N. Anumihe as a director and country manager/ceo of the co with effect from May 12
Dec 8 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Fingerprint Cards adjusts its 2016 revenue forecast
* Says expects its revenues for 2016 to be in the range of 6600 - 6800 MSEK, which is lower than the previous forecast of 7200 - 7500 MSEK, communicated in conjunction with the interim report for the third quarter
* Says company's revenue growth during Q4 has been lower than expected
* Says expected strong seasonality in Q4 did not occur, impacted mainly by earlier inventory build-up throughout supply chain
* Says shortages of certain other components, which have affected smartphone volumes negatively during quarter, and increased competition, also had a negative impact
* Says operating margin for 2016 is estimated to be about 40%
* Says expects that these factors also will impact revenues for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
HALIFAX, England, May 18 Prime Minister Theresa May promised to clamp down on executive pay, give workers a say on strategy and make it harder for foreign firms to take over British ones, as she set out pre-election plans to give the state more influence over corporate Britain.