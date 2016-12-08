Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
Dec 8 Akastor Asa
* Frontica Advantage joins NES Global Talent to create a leading staffing service provider for the oil and gas sector
* Says Akastor will become a shareholder in combined company
* Combination creates a global leader in staffing services to oil and gas industry
* Revenues of combined company for last twelve months ending September 2016 were usd 1,063 million and EBITDA of usd 57 million for last twelve months ending September 2016
* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition filing in Norway
* Entered into a definitive agreement with owners of NES global talent (NES) to join its Frontica Advantage (advantage) business with NES
* Initially Akastor will receive a 15.2% ownership position in combined entity with potential to increase its ownership depending on growth of Advantage over next three years
* Transaction will generate an estimated accounting gain of approximately nok 430 million to Akastor
* Closing of transaction is expected to take place in q1 2017.
* ABG Sundal Collier asa has acted as exclusive financial adviser to Akastor and BA-HR lawfirm as legal adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.