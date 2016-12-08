Dec 8 Akastor Asa

* Frontica Advantage joins NES Global Talent to create a leading staffing service provider for the oil and gas sector

* Says Akastor will become a shareholder in combined company

* Combination creates a global leader in staffing services to oil and gas industry

* Revenues of combined company for last twelve months ending September 2016 were usd 1,063 million and EBITDA of usd 57 million for last twelve months ending September 2016

* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition filing in Norway

* Entered into a definitive agreement with owners of NES global talent (NES) to join its Frontica Advantage (advantage) business with NES

* Initially Akastor will receive a 15.2% ownership position in combined entity with potential to increase its ownership depending on growth of Advantage over next three years

* Transaction will generate an estimated accounting gain of approximately nok 430 million to Akastor

* Closing of transaction is expected to take place in q1 2017.

* ABG Sundal Collier asa has acted as exclusive financial adviser to Akastor and BA-HR lawfirm as legal adviser