Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
Dec 8 Novae Group Plc :
* Pre year-end trading update
* Trading experience in second half has seen a continued prevalence of larger individual risk and catastrophe losses, as outlined at half year
* Investment performance for year to date remains strong
* Expected to result in a write down of deferred acquisition cost asset in opening balance sheet by approximately 17 mln stg and an increase in deferred acquisition cost charge for 2016
* Impact of larger individual risk losses means that underwriting contribution for year is likely to be lower than our prior expectations
* Overall combined ratio for FY 2016 is anticipated to be within a range of 98 pct to 100 pct
* Recent significant bond market sell-off following U.S. elections has had a corresponding impact on our fixed income portfolio value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.