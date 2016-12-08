Dec 8 Relx Plc :

* Relx NV - will implement an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to repurchase their respective ordinary shares up to value of £100 million ($126.49 million)

* Relx NV - to buyback shares between 1 January 2017 and 20 February 2017