Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
Dec 8 Mulberry Group Plc
* Signing of an agreement with Challice Ltd to form a new entity to operate group's business in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
* Group will own 60 pct of share capital of new company, Mulberry (Asia) Limited ("Mulberry Asia")
* Mulberry - Challice, which owns c. 56 pct of group's share capital, is under same ultimate shareholder control as Mulberry's existing distributor in region, club 21
* Mulberry Asia is expected to be loss-making during its first two years before moving into profit
* Mulberry Asia will be funded by a mix of equity and debt with initial share capital totalling c. 3.2 million stg, of which co's share will amount to 2 million stg
* Expects to directly invest c. 3 million stg in additional regional marketing support over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.