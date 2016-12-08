BRIEF-Becton Dickinson updates on redemption notices for its certain notes
* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019
Dec 8 Medivir Ab
* Medivir says MIV-711 osteoarthritis trial: successful third independent review of safety data and trial continues without any modifications
* Says it is expected that data from MIV-711-201 will be available in the third quarter of 2017 and that data from the extension study will be available in the first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
