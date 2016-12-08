Dec 8 Medivir Ab

* Medivir says MIV-711 osteoarthritis trial: successful third independent review of safety data and trial continues without any modifications

* Says it is expected that data from MIV-711-201 will be available in the third quarter of 2017 and that data from the extension study will be available in the first half of 2018