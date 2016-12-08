Dec 8 Acrossasia Ltd
* Directors note that court of appeal's judgment may be
subject to a further appeal to court of final appeal
* Unconditional stay of execution of garnishee order
absolute remains in place pending final determination of
company's appeal
* Refers to announcements regarding legal proceedings in
Hong Kong Court between Astro Group And First Media
* Unconditional stay of execution of garnishee order
absolute remains in place pending final determination of
company's appeal
* Refers to update announcements dated 18 february 2015, 4
march 2015 and 8 december 2015, and third quarterly results
announcement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: