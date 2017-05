Brazil's top prosecutor says probes have not slowed graft scheme

SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's prosecutor general said Thursday the latest phase of a corruption probe, based on evidence from individuals tied to the holding company of meatpacker JBS SA, showed that the investigation has not discouraged a graft scheme at the highest levels of power, according to a statement from his office. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)