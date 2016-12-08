BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
Dec 8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* USFDA inspected the company's Halol facility in Gujarat, India from November 17, 2016 through December 1, 2016
* At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, citing nine inspectional observations
* Says intends to implement promptly any corrective actions that may be necessary as a result of the observations
* None of the observations were characterized by the USFDA as repeat observations
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees