Dec 8 Praj Industries Ltd

* Says the 2nd generation (2g) bio-ethanol plants will have capacity to produce 100 kilo litres of ethanol per day

* Bharat Petroleum Corporation selected Praj, as technology partner for setting up one 2G bio-ethanol plant in the state of Orissa

* Project timelines and capital outlay estimations are under finalisation

* Says partners with leading omcs to set up 2g bio-ethanol plants

* Entered into agreement for cost sharing with Indian Oil Corp to set up one plant each at Panipat, Haryana and Dahej, Gujarat