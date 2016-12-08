BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
Dec 8 Praj Industries Ltd
* Says the 2nd generation (2g) bio-ethanol plants will have capacity to produce 100 kilo litres of ethanol per day
* Bharat Petroleum Corporation selected Praj, as technology partner for setting up one 2G bio-ethanol plant in the state of Orissa
* Project timelines and capital outlay estimations are under finalisation
* Says partners with leading omcs to set up 2g bio-ethanol plants
* Entered into agreement for cost sharing with Indian Oil Corp to set up one plant each at Panipat, Haryana and Dahej, Gujarat Source text: bit.ly/2gnlbvm Further company coverage:
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage: