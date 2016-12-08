BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Dec 8 Puravankara Projects Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 421.2 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 3.78 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 269.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4.24 billion rupees
* Projects under development as of Sept 30, 2016 stood at 21.72 msft Source text: (bit.ly/2gYSupl) Further company coverage:
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: