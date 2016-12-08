Dec 8 Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Nov total derivatives volume was 16.6 million, up 43% month-on-month

* November market turnover value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) was s$464 million, up 19% month-on- month

* For Nov securities daily average value (sdav) was s$1.3 billion, up 43% month-on-month and up 37% year-on-year.

* Nov sgx commodities derivatives volume was 2.4 million, up 101% month-on-month and up 147% year-on-year

* For Nov. Market turnover value of structured warrants was s$610 million, down 4% month-on-month and up 179% year-on-year

* For Nov total securities market turnover value was at s$29.3 billion, up 49% month-on-month and up 51% year-on-year