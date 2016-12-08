Dec 8 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Invests in Dieter Braun GmbH

* As part of a management buy-out, DBAG Fund VI, which is advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs, will acquire the majority of the shares in Braun from the financial investor Seafort Advisors

* Deutsche Beteiligungs will invest up to 5.9 million euros ($6.37 million) from its balance sheet for its co-investment Source text: bit.ly/2gdNPvt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)