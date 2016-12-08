LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 EFG International Ag
* CFO says a good company in our view needs to have strong capital and liquidity ratios, and a strong dividend
* CFO says number one focus for dividend is on capital ratio and number two is performance of underlying business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT