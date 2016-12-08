Dec 8 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd :

* investment is expected to generate reasonable investment returns for bank

* announcement on the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary

* Icbc asset management co., ltd will be dedicated to debt for equity swaps business of bank

* Resolved that bank shall establish icbc asset management co., ltd with an investment of rmb12 billion

* Investment will be financed by bank's own funds

* icbc asset management co., ltd will be registered in beijing; will operate as a tier-1 wholly owned subsidiary of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: