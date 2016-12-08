BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
Dec 8 Minda Industries Ltd :
* seeks members' nod to issue securities of upto 5 billion rupees by way of public or pvt placement
* seeks members' nod for hiving off battery division to its Subsidary Minda Storage Batteries Source text (bit.ly/2h9wYw2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage: