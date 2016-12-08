LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd :
* received approval from china banking regulatory commission on bank of communications' issue of tier-2 capital bonds
* Issue of tier-2 capital bonds with an aggregate amount up to rmb30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT