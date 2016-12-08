Dec 8 Mmtc Ltd :

* sept quarter net profit 104.6 million rupees

* sept quarter total income from operations 14.07 billion rupees

* net profit in sept quarter last year was 446 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 48.96 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2gEUIHv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)