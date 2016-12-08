BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Dec 8 Mmtc Ltd :
* sept quarter net profit 104.6 million rupees
* sept quarter total income from operations 14.07 billion rupees
* net profit in sept quarter last year was 446 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 48.96 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2gEUIHv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: