Dec 8 Memorial Production Partners LP
* Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance
agreements with noteholders
* Memorial Production Partners LP says MEMP is continuing to
engage in discussions with its lenders
* Memorial Production Partners LP says forbearance
agreements now extend through December 16, 2016
* Memorial Production Partners LP says noteholders have
agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available
to them
* Memorial Production Partners LP says extension of
forbearance agreements will allow parties to continue this
dialogue and work towards comprehensive solution
