Dec 8 Memorial Production Partners LP

* Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance agreements with noteholders

* Memorial Production Partners LP says MEMP is continuing to engage in discussions with its lenders

* Memorial Production Partners LP says forbearance agreements now extend through December 16, 2016

* Memorial Production Partners LP says noteholders have agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available to them

* Memorial Production Partners LP says extension of forbearance agreements will allow parties to continue this dialogue and work towards comprehensive solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: